US-BUSINESS-RETAIL

The world has been deprived of an Ivy Park launch since February of this year. If you’re a lover of the Beyoncé X Adidas-fused collaboration, then you can rejoice because the brand will be releasing new drip, just in time for the summer.

The Ivy Park brand posted a photo to their Instagram account that featured a barbell rack with copy that read, “How do you flex?” While the image suggests you’ll be flexing for a strenuous workout, I happen to think Beyoncé is referencing a collection of style-induced garments that will be bigger and better than her any of her previous Ivy Park launches.

Beyoncé’s marketing strategy has always included a grandiose roll out on Instagram, followed by box unveilings done by our favorite celebrities. Everyone from Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross to Chloe Bailey and Amber Riley have received the coveted box of Ivy Park drip.

Unlike most celebrities, the award-winning artist is usually mum around the details of her projects. Beyoncé is not one to do interviews or make major announcements for her upcoming work. Like the rest of the world, you’ll have to stalk her social media accounts, or sign up for alerts via the Ivy Park newsletter. What do you think? Are you excited for a new collection just in time for the summer?

Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

