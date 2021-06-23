Sports
LeBron James Reacts To Alex Caruso Being Busted For Marijuana Possession In Texas

Alex Caruso should ask LeBron James to use a private jet next time.

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso found himself in a pickle while attempting to board a flight.

According to Texas A&M police, Alex Caruso was arrested and released on Tuesday (Ju.22) for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia which are both misdemeanor charges, ESPN reports.

Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department revealed to ESPN’s Ramon Shelbournee that Caruso attempted to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, located on A&M property, around 2 pm  Central Time. According to Richardson, during a search of Caruso’s bags, TSA found a herb grinder that contained marijuana.

Online records reveal that Caruso was pinched by law enforcement for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. He was later released on bond.

As with any news Laker-related, Twitter immediately reacted with jokes about the situation. Popular sports social commentator and podcaster Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah) immediately had a perfect meme for the situation that even LeBron James couldn’t help react to.

In the hilarious tweet, Johnson shared a video of a Black man talking to a cat locked inside a store, telling the animal, “I’m gone get you out of here,” with the caption, “When LeBron found out Caruso got arrested.” Of course, like everyone else on Twitter, James is a fan of Johnson’s timely reactions to big moments in the sports world responded to the tweet with a gif that said: “straight cash homey.”

The King, who is not used to sitting on his couch checking his Twitter timeline around this time because he is usually making deep runs in the NBA Playoffs, has more time on his hands now. So it’s actually refreshing to see James’ sense of humor on full display.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

