TRIED IT: The Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel Moonstruck Face Palette Gave My Skin A Natural Glow

If you’ve spent any time on social media, then I’m sure you’ve come across ads from Il MAKIAGE. The makeup brand, which markets itself as having the most accurate foundation coverage in the game, can match your skin complexion in one easy online quiz. I’ve taken the quiz before, but never followed through with a purchase because at the time I thought, “you’re quarantined with nowhere to go. No need to build a collection of products you’re not going to use.” Little did I know, the best time to test out new products was during a world-wide shut down.

If you’re a makeup guru, then you’ll know that Il MAKIAGE carries more than just their well-marketed foundation and concealer. But if you’re a novice like me, then you’d be surprised to know the brand carries everything from blushes and bronzers, to lipsticks, makeup brushes, and eye shadows. When a rep from the brand gifted me with the Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel collaboration, I was eager to see what the hype surrounding the brand was all about.

il makiage

Source: Il Makiage / Il Makiage

Carli Bybel is onto her second collection with Il MAKIAGE. The YouTube beauty guru put a lot of effort into the constellation-inspired collection. “I wanted to come out with a product unlike anything on the market, and so created something that I’ve always wanted personally for myself. I’m such a big fan of combining baked and pressed products when doing my own makeup routine, I knew it would be fun to create a palette that combined four of my favorite face products in one,” Carli explained.

The collection included the Moonstruck Face Palette, the Moonstruck Lip Stick (a re-release of her two previously sold-out fan-favorite shades, Libra + Taurus), Waterproof Lip Liner (in Luna + A.I.), and two limited-edition brushes for perfect application.

So I’m no Carli Bybel, but I think I did a pretty good job using the Moonstruck Face Palette. I fell in love with the warm hues in the medium palette. Not only is the application smooth, the colors are vibrant. I feel like the products melted into my skin, causing me to have a gorgeous, natural glow.

I’m officially a fan of Il MAKIAGE products. After sampling the Carli Bybel collection, I have to see if the brand lives up to the hype of having the best foundation. You can shop the Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel collaboration via the brand’s website. Have you tried Il MAKIAGE products? What do you think of them?

