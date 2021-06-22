What Are The Chances For The Indiana Pacers For The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?

Continue reading Skylar Diggins-Smith & Jazmine Jones Go At Each Other Over A Highlight, WNBA Twitter Grabs Popcorn

Skylar Diggins-Smith & Jazmine Jones Go At Each Other Over A Highlight, WNBA Twitter Grabs Popcorn

[caption id="attachment_460124" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty[/caption] There were no WNBA games on the schedule Monday (Jun.14), but WNBA Twitter was still buzzing thanks to the Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jazmine Jones. Things got real spicy on social media Monday evening between the players after Jones commented on a tweet sharing a video highlight of Diggns-Smith dicing up her teammate Didi Richards’ ankles. Jones wasn’t feeling Bleacher Report hyping up the impressive move by Diggins stating in her tweet, “Yeah but caught the L…. Hyping up the wrong stuff . How about hyping my girl Betnijah!!!!! Tf.” https://twitter.com/Jazmine_Jones4/status/1404302221680943104?s=20 Diggins-Smith clearly had time and responded, “Girl shut tf up! They can’t post a highlight? Complain to your organization, first, why they only hype one person!” https://twitter.com/SkyDigg4/status/1404562079349051395?s=20 It didn’t end there. Jones chose violence and let Diggins-Smith know she chose the wrong one and wants all the smoke. “Girl Shut tf up” is fighting words … so what’s really good,” Jones wrote in a tweet. https://twitter.com/Jazmine_Jones4/status/1404565457688928256?s=20 https://twitter.com/Jazmine_Jones4/status/1404566120594477056?s=20 She punctuated her point by sharing the dagger three-pointer she made to seal the Liberty’s 85-83 victory over the Mercury Sunday (Jun.13). https://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1404567484078903297?s=20 The rest of the league grabbed their popcorn and sat back enjoyed the online spat between the two players. Liz Cambage, who already made headlines this season with her own on-court situations, wrote on Twitter, “when’s there beef going down but it ain’t mine for once.” https://twitter.com/ecambage/status/1404571719608586244?s=20 Former Chicago Sky player Sydney Colson wrote on Twitter, “The bottom line is: if you got your ankles snatched but your team got the W…you still got your ankles snatched.” https://twitter.com/SydJColson/status/1404572977115631618?s=20 Even Diggins-Smith and Jones team’s social media accounts got in on the fun sticking up for the respective players while taking shots at each other. https://twitter.com/PhoenixMercury/status/1404579704330285056?s=20 Well, it’s a safe bet that both teams have August 25 circled on their calendars the next time both teams will meet on the court. Until then, you can peep more reactions to the WNBA “beef” between Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jazmine Jones in the gallery below. Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty