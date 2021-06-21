So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

T-Pain has now spoken out in a recent interview on what caused him to go through depression for a few years.

It turned out that Usher played a key role in kickstarting that four-year period of misery, no thanks to a conversation back in 2013 on a plane with the singer and actor told he Hip-hop artist, producer and songwriter to speak “bluntly” on auto-tune.

This was after a flight attendant woke up the “I’m In Luv (Wit a Stripper)” artist so that Usher can talk to him.

From Complex:

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’” The comment took T-Pain by surprise, and he initially thought it could’ve been a joke, but Usher then repeated himself. He said that Usher then added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

T-Pain says that his particular exchange with Usher right then and there started “a four-year depression for me.”

There was auto-tune criticisms from Jay Z several years before, but it was the “Confessions” singer that put T-Pain in a bad mindset for a long while. It wasn’t realized “until years later” that the BET Awards conversation was what set off the depression.

Here is the clip from ‘This is Pop’ below:

