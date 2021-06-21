Hair
HomeHair

Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25k In Days

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
tessica brown forever hair

Source: Courtesy of Instagram and Forever Hair’s website / Instagram, Forever Hair’s website

Tessica Brown is cashing in on her “Gorilla Glue Girl” fame and helping other women in the process. Brown announced her Forever Hair haircare line and has already generated $25,000 worth of product, TMZ reports.

“Since I launched the hair care, we’ve sold over a thousand bottles,” Tessica told TMZ in a virtual interview before dropping her profits. “At this point I want to be the Kylie Jenner of hair products,” she confidently added.

The collection, which includes growth stimulator oil and hair spritz. According to Brown, who says the all-natural products helped get her hair to a healthy place, she created the line to help women suffering hair damage like she did after the Gorilla Glue fiasco.

“I launched these products to help not only myself but other people like me that need help growing their hair,” Brown told CNN in a separate interview. “I am so excited about this launch because these products were doing so well for me, I couldn’t wait for them to help other people.”

Brown says she’s going to invest her $25k into a new home for her large and growing family. The social media famous personality is pregnant. “Y’all know I have a lot of kids,” she joked.

She’s also going to pay her church tithes and plans on buying her mother and sister homes in the long run.

As for the collection, Brown said fans can expect new products to be added to the line, including: shampoo, conditioner, edge control, and mousse.

We ain’t mad at cha’, get your coin, sis. Buy Forever Hair products, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Tessica Brown Gives Us A Hair Update: ‘It’s The Hair For Me’

Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25k In Days  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With Surprise Concert With Fat Joe, Q-Tip And More
 7 hours ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over Cheating Scandal With Will Smith
 7 hours ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look At His Upcoming Memoir Cover
 8 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome
 14 hours ago
06.22.21
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?
 15 hours ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
10 items
Glow’d Up! A ‘Then Vs Now’ Look At Chilli’s 24-Year Old Son Tron Austin
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
R&B Vet Kem Enjoyed Father’s Day By Announcing He’s Expecting A Baby Boy
 20 hours ago
06.21.21
Model Monday: Amarachi Odinma-Maduka Is Climbing To The Top With God’s Help
 1 day ago
06.22.21
10 itemsSierra Canyon v Mayfair
Meet Johanna Leia, The Basketball Mom That Caught Drake & Michael B. Jordan’s Eye
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close