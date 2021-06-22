Celebrity News
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With Surprise Concert With Fat Joe, Q-Tip And More

For the culture; always.

Dave Chappelle remains about the culture even at his biggest moments. Chappelle recently closed out the Tribeca Film Festival with a surprise concert featuring some of Rap’s biggest names.

As spotted on Complex the legendary comedian put on for the people on a stage that isn’t historically known for featuring Rap talent. On Sunday, June 20 the Washington D.C. native shut down the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in historic fashion with a surprise Hip-Hop show. The likes of Fat Joe, Q-Tip, A$AP Ferg, Redman, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, and Talib Kweli performed. DJ Clark Kent was also live on the set manning the tunes in between sets.

According to Variety, filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the Oscar winners behind American Factory, took the stage to introduce their new documentary. The pair detailed living in a small town as their introduction. “We live in a small town in Ohio,” Bognar said. “We have a neighbor. His name is Dave. We see him at the grocery store.”

They would go on to reveal that the Half Baked actor showed up at their home to gauge their interest in shooting a film for him.  “I literally just knocked on their door the same way Black people do when they’re having barbecues,” Chappelle cracked to the audience. “‘Hey, I’m having a barbecue. Can I borrow some hotdogs, neighbor?’” Titled This Time This Place, the film examines how Covid-19 and the death of George Floyd impacted the small-town rural area.

After the Hip-Hop set, Chappelle offered some parting words for everyone in attendance.

“Commit to being kind to one another,” Chappelle said. “They cannot break us apart, no matter what our country says, no matter what any corporation says. We will help each other get through tough times. New York City, I love you so much.”

