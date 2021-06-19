Arts & Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Says Ex-Husband Kris Humphries “Wouldn’t Even Speak” After Failed Apology Attempt

Kim Kardashian is definitely having an eventful month, but unfortunately that excitement is mainly centered around her failed marriages.

As she deals with a very public divorce from husband number three, often-controversial rap vet Kanye West, the reality star decided to reflect on her breakup with husband number two, now-retired NBA player Kris Humphries, during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen for a special taping of Watch What Happens Live, Kim kept it candid on her need to give Humphries an apology for the harsh way she ended things.

“I was so nervous to breakup with someone,” she started off as coyly saying, further adding, “I handled it totally the wrong way — I fully broke up with him in the worst way.” She went on to add that she “didn’t know how to deal” with ending things on a good note, but that she “learned so much from it” after everything was all said and done. She admits that she “absolutely” owes him an apology, but went on to add why it might not currently be possible by stating, “I tried calling him for months.”

Sister Khloé confirmed those claims, stating herself, “[Kim] saw [Kris Humphries] at the Beverly Hills Hotel, pregnant, and he wouldn’t say hello to her.”

“I had North in my hand, and my big huge belly — I was about to give birth to Saint — and I saw him, and all of his friends got up from the table,” Kim described of their last cold encounter. She went on to add, “We had the tables next to each other; all of his friends got up and said hi to me and he just literally looked at me and, like, wouldn’t even speak to me.”

Kim and Kris Humphries caused the ultimate WTF moment when they got married in 2013, stayed together for roughly two months, then divorced 72 days later. Watch the clip below to take a trip down memory lane, and we just hope Kimmy has better success with the fourth, fifth and/or sixth if it gets to that point:

 

Kim Kardashian Says Ex-Husband Kris Humphries "Wouldn't Even Speak" After Failed Apology Attempt

