Van Jones Claims Rumors of Him Dating Kim Kardashian Has “Gotten Him So Many Dates”

Kanye West allegedly has moved on, but that’s not the case for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Rumors have been swirling that the Reality TV star/aspiring lawyer is dating political acrobat Van Jones. However, Thursday (Jun.17), during part 1 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s reunion special, Kardashian put those rumors to bed but at the same time revealed that they had helped Jones dating life.

Kardashian spoke on those pesky dating rumors that surfaced immediately after she and her now ex-husband of seven years, Kanye West, made their divorce final. Speaking with reunion special’s host Andy Cohen, Kim K weighed in on the speculation surrounding her dating life.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘this rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,’” Kardashian revealed to Cohen after he asked her about her and Jones allegedly seeing each other. She would further reveal that, in fact, she is not dating anyone, including Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, whom she has also been romantically attached to via rumors.

“I’m not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma,” Kardashian told Cohen. “I’ve seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.”

Welp, so much for that.

Kimmy Cakes and Jones first met back in 2018 during a trip to the White House to speak with agent orange Donald Trump to advocate for criminal justice reform. Jones shared a video of himself and Kardashian entering the building and had nothing but glowing words for Kardashian to mark the occasion.

“Kim is an incredibly smart, effective, humble, and determined advocate,” Jones gushed about Kardashian. “Working day in, Day out, around the clock to win clemency for individuals who should not be doomed to spend the rest of their lives behind bars. She does her homework and comes prepared to fight hard.”

The two linked up three months later after Kardashian successfully lobbied for the fired president Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a now 63-year old grandmother who was unjustly serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses. Trump would use Johnson’s clemency as a talking point to show he cares about the plight of Black Americans who are victims of the broken criminal justice system. We all know that is not the case.

Jones’ praise for Kardashian continued three years later following their initial meeting, publicly praising her during visits to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming that she would be an “unbelievable” lawyer.

Speaking of which, Kardashian’s quest to become a lawyer isn’t going as planned. In the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed that she failed the Baby Bar exam twice.

Kardashian is currently enjoying single life while her divorce proceedings with West are still being hammered out. Yeezy, on the other hand, was spotted vacationing in France with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

