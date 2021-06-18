TRIED IT: Stax Originals Just Took My Athleisure Wear To The Next Level

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

I honestly never cared for athleisure wear. Prior to losing 33lbs, I was too self conscious to flaunt my curves. I never felt comfortable showing my butt, and I didn’t like bringing attention to my stomach. I defaulted to oversized clothing, and left the spandex to the confident women. As I became healthier, my appreciation for certain body parts perked up. I became more comfortable with shape, I grew a deeper appreciation for how stylish, breathable, and fun athleisure wear could be.

Women like Rihanna made it okay to throw on a track suit and a pair of heels. That’s personally why I love athleisure wear. I can go from running errands in a sports bra and a pair of spandex, to a night out on the town by adding a blazer and a pair of sandals. That’s the type of versatility I need in a wardrobe.

In a quest to expand my althleisure options, I stumbled upon Stax, a premium sports luxe activewear brand for both performance and lifestyle. The brand gifted me with the Originals Classic Crop Top in raw umber ($39.00, www.Stax.com.au), the Midi Biker Shorts ($39.00, www.Stax.com.au) and the Waffle Shorts ($43.00, www.Stax.com.au).

I personally love the raw umber color because it gave me the illusion of being nude. The rich, vibrant brown looked perfect on my melanated skin. Typical nude shades never fit my complexion, so when I saw these I had to get them! The fit was that much better than the color. The waffle shorts had a loose fit, so I paired them with the matching crop top and a pair of heels.

For the spandex, I pulled out my Adidas sandals. The Midi Biker Shorts had the perfect fit. I loved the coverage on the tummy. While I’m loving my slimmer body, I don’t always feel as confident with my stomach out. The control top gave my belly and waist a nice, smooth look.

I’m sold. The limited edition Stax Originals collection is currently on pre-sale. The brand offers a variety of vibrant, bold colors. Not only are their pieces stylish, they’re comfortable too! Each piece contoured my shape, shielding those body parts that are considered unflattering.

I’m declaring the rest of 2021 the year of athleisure wear. If you’re with me, you’ll want to take advantage of this limited edition collection. What do you think? Are you feelin’ the Stax Originals collection?

DON’T MISS…

TRIED IT: AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The Protection It Needed

TRIED IT: BoHo Locs Gave Me A New Look For The Spring

TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin Feeling Silky Smooth

TRIED IT: Stax Originals Just Took My Athleisure Wear To The Next Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: