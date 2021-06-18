Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tracee, Nipsey, regina

Source: Getty / Getty

Ever come across a celebrity that is deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? When I think of people like Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michael B Jordan, I wondered when their work would be recognized and honored. It looks like The Hollywood Walk of Fame heard the thoughts of myself and others because the upcoming Walk of Fame Class of 2022 will include some of Hollywood’s biggest names in motion pictures, television, recording, live theatre, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

Among the 39 celebrities being honored are Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peele, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hustle, Michael Strahan, Martha Reeves, Marylin McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Bryon Allen and George Clinton Jr.

This honor is long overdue and very deserving for amazing talents. Most of them have already shared the news via their social media platforms.

Tracee Ellis Ross commemorated the moment by sharing a video of her mother Diana Ross receiving her star 40 years ago.

Ashanti, one of the most underrated singer/songwriters of our time, took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Holly Robinson Peete shared some joy with her followers as well.

The most refreshing honoree is the late Nipsey Hustle. The rapper, who was heavily invested in building community, will receive a deserving star for the mark he left on the world.

It is so rewarding to watch elite Black stars finally receive their flowers after years of dedicating their talents to the entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2022! In the words of Issa Rae, “I’m rooting for everyone Black!”

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of The Strongest Women I know’

Regina King Is Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s “People of the Year”

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
7 items
7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth
 22 hours ago
06.20.21
16 items
CTE-19: NFL’s Cole Beasley Getting Slandered After Going Full Anti-Vaxxer
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 2 days ago
06.20.21
10 items
Songs For Dad: A Father’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
06.20.21
15 items
Hall Of Fame Foolishness: John Stockton Goes Full Anti-Vax In New Documentary, Fans React
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Van Jones Claims Rumors of Him Dating Kim Kardashian Has “Gotten Him So Many Dates”
 2 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Gucci Debuts Eco-Friendly Sneakers
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Wale – Angles (feat. Chris Brown) [Official Audio]
 2 days ago
06.20.21
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb
 3 days ago
06.18.21
La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
 3 days ago
06.17.21
R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million
 3 days ago
06.18.21
16 items
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Photos
Close