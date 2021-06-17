Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

The latest Verzuz, Philly’s first lady, Eve and Miami’s finest, Trina battled it out showing off their legendary catalogs. The event went very smoothly with Eve live broadcasting from London and Trina being in Miami.  The two celebrated each other the entire show by giving each other their flowers and putting on a top-notch show. During the show, they paid tribute to Tupac on what would’ve been his 50th birthday and also recognized the late DMX.  Trick Daddy also surprised fans by performing with Trina.  Hear The Hot Spot as she breaks down what happened last night.

 

Vezuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland teased the calendar detailing the next matches were coming, but they had no idea the response would be this mixed. Following their rematch in Miami at Club Liv, Swizz and Timbo boasted that some “exciting news” was coming with the release of the Verzuz calendar. Wednesday (Jun.9), the calendar finally dropped, revealing the next Verzuz matchup will feature the first lady of Ruff Ryders Eve and the Slip-n-Slide’s queen Trina.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Also finally getting a reveal date is the long-revealed showdown between problematic Hip-Hops stars Bow Wow and Soulja Boy and a yet-to-be-revealed matchup in partnership with Essence. https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1402799451513659392?s=20 The announcement of the Eve and Trina’s matchup isn’t garnering the excitement that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland more than likely thought it would. Reactions on social media are mixed with people scratching their heads because they feel the two don’t match up well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/SincerelyyNadia/status/1402808505044803585?s=20 SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! There is also the issue about the songs played, with many wondering if Trina even has the discography to compete with Eve’s plethora of hit records. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are learning when it comes to these matchups that the fans are tough to please, and we’re not gonna front have been coming up with better choices. Maybe it’s time the two super producers really start listening to them and making their dream Verzuz events happen to avoid letdowns. We’re just gonna have to wait and see how this will all play out when Eve and Trina go head to head on June 16. Until then, you can peep the reactions to the Verzuz announcement below. — Photo: Rachel Murray / Getty SEE ALSO: Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake Verzuz Slander HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

