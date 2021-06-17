Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Also Support Black Business

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Why is it so hard to shop for men? They rarely give hints about what they truly want or sometimes they act like they don’t need anything at all. With Father’s Day only a few days away, if you’re still undecided on what to purchase we’ve got you covered.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here are five gift ideas from Black-owned businesses that the father’s in your life are sure to appreciate! These businesses also offer express shipping to ensure your gift arrives to your doorstep just in time for the holiday. Check out their social media and websites to support today.

Presidential Fragrance For Him

 

Every man needs a signature scent. With fragrance notes that include cognac, sweet wood, cedar, and citrus- this scent is sure to have the man in your smelling presidential and confident. The bottle comes in a 50ml option and is beautifully packaged as the perfect gift. Celebrate dad with the gift that everyone can’t live without and order HERE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

Soulita Organic Skin Care

 

No one likes to deal with breakouts and acne, especially in the summer heat. Help the dad in your life stay on top of his skin-care regimen with the Dry Mask from Soulita. This organic DIY dry mask is made with pure detoxifying powders such as bentonite clay, kaolin clay, and activated charcoal. Not only will this mask deeply cleanse his pores but also pull toxins and add minerals to his skin. Shop the full line HERE.

 

Mandeaux Shoes

 

Whether he keeps it casual or classy, step up his shoe game with a pair of sneakers or dress shoes from Mandeaux. This Black-Owned luxury footwear line is sure to impress on special occasions. Their price point ranges anywhere from $50-$300 dollars and they even offer custom engraving. Check out all they have to offer when you click HERE.

 

12th & Viv Mens Beard Kit

 

Helping your mans beard flourish is a WIN for everyone! The beard kit from 12th & Viv is sure to do just that. The set includes a moisturizing beard balm that promises to condition and soften the hair follicles. The two-sided wooden comb included in the set is sure to detangle and define curls and the beard spray will condition and add sheen. Shop this proctologist’s and more from 12 & Viv HERE.

Wear Brims Luxury Hat Line

 

If the man in your life is serious about his hat game help him add to his collection by shopping with luxury hat line, Wear Brims. These hats come in an assortment of different colors and sizes with enough variety for you to pick the perfect style for the father in your life. They currently have a sale offering 30% off your final purchase. shop HERE.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Also Support Black Business  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb
 14 hours ago
06.18.21
La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
 18 hours ago
06.17.21
R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million
 19 hours ago
06.18.21
16 items
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names
 21 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj’s Hit-And-Run Death
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Raise Your Hands If You’ve Been Personally Victimized By Michael Costello
 2 days ago
06.17.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Kanye West Throws Ridiculous Tantrum During Court-Ordered Deposition, Allegedly
 2 days ago
06.17.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close