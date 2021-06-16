Son Of Ex-Texan Vince Wilfork Accused Of Stealing Father’s Super Bowl Rings

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

23-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was arrested on charges of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including Wilfork’s two Super Bowl rings won with the Patriots.

Holmes-Wilfork, who lives in Friendswood, was arrested on May 22 and was charged with theft of property greater than $300,000 according to the Galveston Daily News. He was later released on $300,000 bond.

Wilfork announced on May 10 he was missing several rings he earned on the football field including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and an NCAA championship ring he earned while part of the famed 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Including the various rings, Wilfork was missing expensive bracelets, necklaces and earrings. He first made the discovery while attempting to pack his Friendswood home for a move. He didn’t immediately report the items as stolen as he initially believed they were packed away or in storage at a home he has in Florida.

A Patriots fan who heard about Wilfork’s missing rings contacted him after learning someone had been offering the rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia community. The person offering the rings for sale had previously paid Holmes-Wilfork $62,000 for the rings. Once the memorabilia dealer became aware Wilfork’s son didn’t have permission to sell his father’s items, turned them over to police after they had been reported stolen.

Wilfork was named to five Pro Bowls over the course of his 13-year career with the Patriots and Texans. He retired in 2017.

