Raven Simone Shares Her Secret To Shedding 28 LBS

"I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss, it’s really complete body health."

Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

I know I’m not the only one with a heightened interest on how to get rid of that pesky Covid 19 weight. Actress and talk show host Raven Symone just revealed that she shed 28 pounds and she’s sharing all the details. While filming an episode of Good Morning America, the star revealed her strategy to addressing her weight loss goals.

Raven reveal intermittent fasting plays an intricate part of her daily routine. “I am an avid faster,” she said. “I make sure I have a minimum of a 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast.”

The combination of a low-carb intake and lots of water, helped Raven lose weight in a healthy way. For her, this is less of a diet, and more of a lifestyle change.

“I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of electrolytes and I’ll have some bone broth now and then depending on if it gets difficult,” she added. “But I have a goal in mind so that’s what keeps me sustained. I want to make sure my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

Raven also revealed the biases she experiences when she was at her largest. “The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said. “So, when I lost weight, and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head, I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.’”

Although the weight loss has been great, this is less about looks, and more about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she continued. “I’m not trying to be, like, ‘Oh, my God, look at me.’ I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss, it’s really complete body health. … I don’t try to speak for anybody else.”

Hats off to Raven for prioritizing her health. Living a healthy lifestyle isn’t just about what you eat. Food does play a major part in weight loss, but an overall goal to balance your mental, physical, and emotional health will preserve your lifespan.

