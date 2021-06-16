Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown’s Hair Grows Back Using Her New Haircare Line!

Beauty
The infamous, Tessica Brown aka ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ has launched her own haircare line and now her hair is growing back.

We all remember Tessica “Gorilla Glue” Brown, from earlier this year and how she captivated the curiosity, interest and concerns of many with the saga of her using Gorilla Glue on her scalp.

People were on the edge of their seats, wondering what was next in store for Tessica after the many videos she posted of her struggling to loosen the Gorilla Glue from her scalp.

Nicki Minaj even mentioned Gorilla Glue Glue in her song “Fractions,” off her most recent mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

With the help of a Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Michale Obeng, Ms. Brown was finally freed of her household adhesive bondage as was revealed in a new exclusive report. Dr. Obeng, a Ghana native, even waived the $12,500 cost of the procedure.

Tessica was able to keep her hair!

Brown wanted to create products for people suffering hair loss and damage, because she firsthand knows exactly what that pain and scare is like.

Tessica gives us an update on how well her hair is growing back using her line, ‘Forever Hair’.

Her hairspray sells for $14.

Sleek Edge Control sells for $13.

Hair Growth Drops sell for $18.

Her products can be purchased at tbforeverhair.com

 

