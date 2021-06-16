Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul Enters NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols, Out For “Indefinite” Period of Time

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The point god, Chris Paul, can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the post-season.

The Athletic is reporting the Suns’ point guard has been placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be sidelined “for an indefinite period of time,” according to sources.

Chris Paul’s status for Game 1 of the upcoming Western Conference Finals is now up in the air sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are currently waiting to play the winner of the Utah Jazz- Los Angeles Clippers series, which is currently tied 2-2, with the pivotal Game 5 taking place Wednesday (Jun.16) at Utah.

The isolation period for an individual varies depending on the medical circumstances. It could be shorter for a player or member of the organization who has been vaccinated The Athletic reports.

Chris Paul has had a historically rough relationship with the NBA playoffs. In 2018, Paul pulled his hamstring right when his Houston Rockets had the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination. In 2015 during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, he suffered a hamstring injury killing the Clippers’ chances, and in 2016 fractured his hand.

This year, history almost repeated itself when he suffered a shoulder injury during the Phoenix Suns’ first-round matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul was clearly affected by the injury, but he played through it and led the Suns to a surprising upset of the NBA defending champions. It appeared his luck had finally taken a turn for the better. His shoulder improved, the Suns would sweep the Denver Nuggets, moving on the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, which also happened to be the last time they were in the playoffs.

The story is still developing.

Photo: Dustin Bradford / Getty

