Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow

As if Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine weren’t already solidified on a biz level from that blockbuster Beats by Dre x Apple acquisition, the music mogul partners have now decided to influence the burgeoning minds of America by opening up a magnet high school in South Los Angeles.

Revealed in an exclusive report by Los Angeles Times, both billionaires are going above and beyond to make sure the school comes to fruition and becomes a place of motivation for the critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and innovators of L.A.’s teen scene — more than 80% of those kids are Black and Latino, and an equal percentage come from low-income families according to LA Times.

With this move, Dre says that he wants to influence “the inner-city kid, the younger me,” also adding, “Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.”

Iovine echoed similar sentiments, giving a little more insight into the kind of students they’re hoping to attract by stating, “This is for kids who want to go out and start their own company or go work at a place… like Marvel, or Apple or companies like that.”

The magnet school, which is set to open as early as next year in fall 2022, was officially approved last week by the L.A. Board of Education. While Jimmy confirms this move isn’t some IRL rip-off of School Of Rock, firmly stating, “This is nowhere near a music school,” he did make it clear this was for the public school system specifically by adding, “We wanted to go to where it’s most needed — and it’s most difficult. And we will not be satisfied if this doesn’t scale. We want people inspired enough to scale it.”

Here’s what a “magnet” school is for those who need a quick breakdown, via LA Times:

“The new school will be a “magnet,” meaning that students can apply from across the sprawling district. Transportation will be provided for those outside the local area. The school is among 10 magnets that educators approved last week.

Originally, magnets were created to spur voluntary integration, attracting white students to neighborhoods of color, and to keep their families invested in the public school system. These days, however, a primary goal is to attract any student — in L.A. Unified, enrollment is declining by about 2% a year.

Although some long-established magnets have waiting lists, it’s not been enough to reverse enrollment declines. Factors contributing to the enrollment drop — besides competition from charters — include gentrification, falling birth rates and reduced immigration.”

Props to these men for influencing our youth in such an impactful way! We’ll keep you all updated as this new academic venture develops.

