WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Late last year Chrisette Michelle collaborated with a Black owned brand to launch her own capsule collection. After a few days on the market, the entire line sold out. Looks like that initial business venture was a foreshadowing to her current project. The singer announced via her Instagram page the launch of her new clothing line, Moody by Chrisette Michele.

The clothing line’s first release will be The Happy Capsule Collection. Just in time for the summer, this capsule collection includes pieces perfect for bunch with the girls and dinner with bae. With just 6 items in the initial launch, Chrisette offers some form of diversity. You can find a super cute floral matching set, a pink tunic, a denim dress, graphic t-shirt, and two mini summer dresses.

Not only is the Happy Collection cute, it’s moderately priced! Items range from $25.00 – $79.00. Similar to Chrisette’s collaboration last year, this one is close to being sold out. If you see some dope pieces you want to add to your brunch lineup, I suggest you add to cart – and immediately. Once this capsule collection is sold out, there’s no telling when the next one will drop.

You can take a full look at the collection on www.MoodybyChrisetteMichele.com. What do you think? Are you feeling’ The Happy Capsule Collection?

DON’T MISS…

Chrisette Michele Talks Her New Fashion Line, Women’s Empowerment, And The Power of Community

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers

Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: