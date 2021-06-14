Television
Home

The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ In 2021

The swords swing again.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Raekwon x Ghostface Killah "VERZUZ"

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems fans will get to see more of the story behind one of Hip-Hop’s greatest groups. The RZA has confirmed a second season for Wu-Tang: An American Saga. 

As spotted on Complex The Abbott came bearing good news regarding the Clan’s biographical drama series. In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX he said the show will return this fall. “American Saga will start airing in September,” he revealed. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema.” He went on to hint that production is still ongoing. “That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.” 

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set in New York City during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the early 1990s. It follows the Wu-Tang Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, and rise amid the dangers and excesses that came with the epidemic. Seeking his own way out, Diggs turns to rap in order to carve a path to fame going against his older brother Divine, who favored the drug trade as the means to giving their family a better life. The story depicts how it all came together for the clan as Diggs unites 12 young Black men who are torn between music and crime. The group battles against the forces that hold them down and these include their own occasional impulse to give up the fight.

Photo: Hulu

The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 4 hours ago
06.15.21
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
 23 hours ago
06.15.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 4 days ago
06.12.21
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye
 5 days ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 5 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 5 days ago
06.12.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 6 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close