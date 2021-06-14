Sports
HomeSports

Phoenix Suns And Denver Nuggets Fans Get Into Fight: “Suns In Four!”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS

Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

NBA fans have stopped harassing players, but now they’ve turned on each other.

There have been plenty of heated moments in this year’s NBA playoffs as fans, and players get used to being together again after a year apart due to coronavirus. The Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns matchup is down bad as Devin Booker, and his squad have swept Nuggets in 4 games as they advance to the Western Conference finals.

If your team is near getting swept, it’s expected that as a fan, you’d be upset, but some game-goers took things to another level when Nuggets and Suns fans got into a fight while in the stands. The video shows one Suns fan tussling with two Nuggets fans. Things cool down, and both parties back off before one of the Nuggets fans reignites the issue by stuffing his mask in his pocket and begins swinging on him again. However, he wasn’t successful as he gets yanked by his chain before the Suns’ fan landed a few punches on the side of his head.

After the fight ends, the Sun’s fan looks towards the row of Nuggets fans and yells, “Imma f-ck your boy up…Suns in 4!”

No one is quite sure what sparked the confrontation between the two parties, but it’s just another NBA-related incident that has occurred in the last few weeks. As the two fans lost the fight, they disappeared into the hallways of the arena, and security guards quickly responded.

Phoenix moves on and looks to face the winner of the Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers series.

Phoenix Suns And Denver Nuggets Fans Get Into Fight: “Suns In Four!”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 4 hours ago
06.15.21
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
 23 hours ago
06.15.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 4 days ago
06.12.21
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye
 5 days ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 5 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 5 days ago
06.12.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 6 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 6 days ago
06.12.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close