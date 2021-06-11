Indy
HomeIndy

Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: MAY 27 Colts OTA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

One of the newest additions to the Colts family just made an announcement about a new addition to their family!  New Colts QB Carson Wentz took to social media to share that a baby is on the way.  Wentz is used to wearing a jersey with the number 11 on it, but he and his family wore matching number 2 jerseys to celebrate the second baby.  Wentz said in his post, “#2 should be fun 😎

Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley’s little sibling later this year”.  Congratulations to the Wentz family! Swipe to see all the amazing family photos from Carson’s IG.

 

Colts QB Carson Wentz Announces Baby #2  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 3 days ago
06.12.21
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye
 4 days ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 5 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 5 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 5 days ago
06.12.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 5 days ago
06.12.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 5 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 5 days ago
06.12.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 6 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 6 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close