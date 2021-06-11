Bernie Mac Set To Receive A Biopic Produced By John Legend

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The world lost a comedic legend back in 2008 with the death of Bernie Mac. A standout in The Original Kings of Comedy and an ever bigger icon thanks to his namesake FOX series, Bernie Mac is one of the most important comedians of all-time.

Thankfully the world will now be able to see his iconic life story in full following reports that a Bernie Mac biopic is in the works over at EGOT-winning entertainer John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted Film Co.

The Jasmine Brand went and put together a list of Bernie Mac’s accolades for those that need a quick reminder of just how legendary he is. Peep below for a crash course in the comedic legend:

“Bernie Mac, was a comedian, actor, and voice actor. Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, he gained popularity as a stand-up comedian. He joined fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D. L. Hughley in the film The Original Kings of Comedy. After briefly hosting the HBO show Midnight Mac, Mac appeared in several films in smaller roles. His most noted film roles were as Frank Catton in the 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven and as the title character of Mr. 3000. He was the star of his eponymous show, which ran from 2001 through 2006, earning him two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. No further details about the biopic have been released.”

There’s no further info on the Bernie Mac biopic, but we’ll be sure to keep you all in the loop one more details on the project become available. R.I.P forever though, Mr. Mac — we miss your effortless comedic prowess in the game!

