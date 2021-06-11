Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce

It’s common knowledge at this point that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, but what’s not so clear is the actual reason behind the former power couple’s split.

Many have suspected either his frequently unstable mental health or his political backing of Donald Trump as a reason for the split, but Kim finally gave some insight into the relationship’s end during the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The final KUWTK episode, which aired on E! last night (June 10), showed Kim and her mother Kris Jenner having a reflective moment on her happiness and what the future holds for the media maven. “I’m going to a therapist. Let me work on myself and see where I’m at,” Kim said of her progression these past few years, further adding, “that’s what I’m so excited for, just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness.”

In regards to her relationship with ‘Ye, the SKIMS founder revealed their decision to divorce was in part sparked by the rap veteran’s constant moving over the past few years, stating, “I always thought that’s totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state. And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that and then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me, and that’s not what I want.”

As much flack as Kim gets on the regular for just being a celebrity, you can’t help but feel bad for the famous mother of four equally famous toddlers. Even her want for the “small things” is understandable, which she stated is all she really wants in a relationship and that it’s the one thing she’s missing unfortunately.

Peep her full quote on the matter below, taken from her convo with Kris in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale episode:

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day … the little things are what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine – and no one will ever do it like that, I know that, you know what I mean? And I’m grateful for those experiences – but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

However things turn our for Kim & Kanye, we just hope they can both leave as happy individuals and be good co-parents to the kiddos.

Watch the clip in question from KUWTK‘s series finale below:

