106.7 WTLC Man Cave For Dad Sweepstakes!

106.7 WTLC is giving you or your dad the Father’s Day Man Cave upgrade. Register below for a chance to win a new recliner from Mega Furniture Outlet and a Mini Refrigerator from Jimenez Mr. Discount.

Register now for a chance to hook up your dad.

Mega Furniture Outlet – 4621 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, In 46254, 120 days same as cash, $0 down and same-day delivery. If you spend $1200 you get a free TV

Jimenez Mr. Discount – 6425 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 106.7 WTLC MAN CAVE FOR DAD CONTEST ends on June 18, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

 

