Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 02, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West has been seen with Irina Shayk who was formerly with Bradley Cooper and they have a child together.  Kanye and Irina were seen celebrating Kanye’s recent birthday in Paris.  Kanye has seemed to move on relatively quickly seeing as how he and Kim Kardashian just filed for divorce 4 months ago.  However, Kim doesn’t seem to be bothered by it.  In fact, she even wished Kanye a happy birthday and said “Love U For Life”!

On the other hand, Bradley Cooper seems to have a big problem and urged Irina Shayk to stop dating Kanye West.  Of course, Kanye has shown weird behavior in the past, but it’s not just that.  It’s also the notoriety and the publicity that’s going to come with these high-profile stars and how that will affect their family.

Someone close to Cooper’s camp said, “It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,”.

Does he have a legitimate point or is he just being jealous?  It’s not out of the realm of possibility that both could be true.  But we’ll have to wait and see how things progress with Kanye and Irina.

Source: The Hollywood Gossip

RELATED: #BlackTwitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Drop

RELATED: Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

20 photos Launch gallery

Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

Continue reading Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

[caption id="attachment_1837622" align="alignnone" width="681"] Source: Francois G. Durand / Getty[/caption] Rumors have surfaced that Kanye West is allegedly dating Supermodel Irina Shayk. Shayk has been linked with high-profile celebrities in the past, including premiere Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and she shares a daughter with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper. READ: 5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors Kanye's ex, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after 7 years of marriage. She has her own dating rumors, allegedly being connected with CNN correspondent Van Jones. The news was reported first by the site Deuxmoi. While the rumors have not been confirmed, the Russian Supermodel does have a connection with the 43-year-old West. Shayk appeared as an angel in the video to the 2010 Kanye West song "Power" from his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. According to The Sun, Shayk also was a model run for Kanye's Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L53gjP-TtGE Check out more flicks from the 35-year-old model below. READ: Could Be Cap: Source Says Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce READ: Kanye West’s Highly-Anticipated Gap Line Will Reportedly Launch Next Month

Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Latest
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 14 hours ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 2 days ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 3 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 4 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 4 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 4 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close