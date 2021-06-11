Sports
HomeSports

Dak Prescott Dumps adidas for Jordan To Become Brand’s Highest-Paid NFL Player

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Why Dallas Cowboys remain confident they can sign Dak Prescott at the right number

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer with Adidas and is now under the Jordan Brand through at least 2026, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Athletic. Reports are that his deal with the Jordan Brand will make him the sneaker line’s only QB, its only Dallas Cowboys player, and the highest-paid NFL player in its lineup.

This news comes three months after the 27-year-old’s new lucrative four-year, $160-million contract with the Cowboys. However, there have been photos of Prescott wearing Jordans as early as May 24 on his IG.

Peter Miller, the founder of JABEZ Marketing Group and Prescott’s marketing agent, brokered the Jordan deal. Prescott became a pitchman for Anheuser-Busch earlier this year and added to the exhaustive list of brands he already sponsors, which includes names like Beats by Dre and Pepsi. The Dallas QB’s move, though, makes him the highest-profile NFL player signed by the Jordan Brand this year; wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Kyle Pitts were two also brought into the fold in a bold effort to increase the line’s visibility among gridiron fans.

Prescott joined adidas when he came to the NFL in 2016, and he earned Rookie of Year honors as well as enjoyed the first of his two Pro Bowl Appearances in that season. However, his departure for the Jordan Brand bodes to be a win for the company given its “limited presence in the NFL compared to Adidas, Under Armour, and Nike,” as noted by Daniel Kaplan.

Dak Prescott Dumps adidas for Jordan To Become Brand’s Highest-Paid NFL Player  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 14 hours ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 2 days ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 3 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 4 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 4 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 4 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close