WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Falynn Guobadia’s recent sit-down tell-all interview released and she says she doesn’t blame Porsha Williams at all for her divorce. She explained that once she appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, things with her husband Simon started to change.

“No, no one has that power over my life, my husband’s life and our marriage,” she said. “However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He’s to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I’m not saying it was right. I’m not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I.”

In her interview with Adam Newell on Thursday, she got emotional when talking about the downfall of their marriage and how she recalls finding out that her castmate was engaged to her ex-husband. Gary spills the tea of the interview and shares that Ray J says he made Princess Love wait six months before having sex with him while dating.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Falynn Guobadia Says If She Blames Porsha Williams For Her Divorce With Simon [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com