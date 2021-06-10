Music
Home

Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That Features A Tribute To Kim Porter

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

It goes without saying that Sean “Diddy” Combs is a master when it comes to the art of producing hits, especially when it comes to R&B. His work alongside soul acts like Faith Evans, Total, 112 and Carl Thomas was top tier during the peak of Bad Boy Records in the ’90s, and he even showed that throughout the 2000s with help from Keyshia Cole, Day 26 and Danity Kane to name a few.

It’s for all those reasons and more that we are 100% here for this R&B album that Diddy has been reportedly working on for a minute now, and our excitement is even more sparked thanks to news that claims he will even have a song on the project in tribute to late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Jasmine Brand was one of the main outlets to report the alleged plans for a tribute, even referencing an exclusive from not too long ago that confirmed Diddy is working with producers like London On Da Track and singer Eric Bellinger. He’s also had some R&B newbies in the studio as well, even gifting Summer Walker a Chanel bag back in late January for her studio contributions.

A tribute to Kim would make perfect sense given Puff’s visible remorse over losing her. Even though they weren’t together when she died in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15, 2018, their co-parenting relationship was definitely something worth respecting from the outside looking in. Prayers up to Quincy, Christian, Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Are you looking forward to hearing Diddy spill his heart out to late love Kim Porter? Let us know what you think and we’ll keep you updated on when and how the rumored LP will be released.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That Features A Tribute To Kim Porter  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 1 day ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 3 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 3 days ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close