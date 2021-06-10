Music
Home

SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American Express’ Unstaged Virtual Performance Series

American Express members will get complimentary tickets.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
American Express UNSTAGED Announces SZA

Source: American Express UNSTAGED / SZA

SZA is teaming up with American Express to celebrate her critically acclaimed album CTRL’s 4th anniversary.

As part of American Express Membership Week, June 14 – June 18, members get access to five days of excitement across entertainment, retail, dining, wellness, and travel. They will also get another cool bonus, the chance to experience a one-time stream of a new, immersive virtual performance by Grammy-nominated artist SZA.

The performance will go down on Thursday, June 17th at 8 pm ET and comes on the heels of SZA’s debut album’s anniversary, allowing fans the opportunity to hear and see her perform their favorite cuts off the project like “Love Galore,” “Drew Barrymore,” and “The Weekend.”

In a tweet announcing the event, SZA wrote, “HAPPY CTRL ANNIVERSARY thank you for changing my life ….it’s gone so much farther than I ever expected I don’t even have words today just reflecting. In the meantime I LOVE YOU. THANK YOU .. see u on the 17th.”

SZA follows other successful Unstaged performances by big names like Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Maroon 5.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event on a new on-demand streaming service platform called LIVENOW for $10 right now. American Express members will get complimentary tickets as well as membership perk packages in celebration of Membership Week. During the streamed performance, American Express cardholders will get opportunities to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Exclusive Card Member packages include:

  • Fan Package ($90) – Complimentary ticket to show in celebration of Membership Week (after refund of $1 for Card Member verification) and Limited Edition SZA Credential and T-Shirt
  • Super Fan Package* ($120) – All of the above and an Autographed Limited Edition SZA Poster *Limited quantity, while supplies last.
  • VIP Package* ($240) – All of the above as well as a virtual Meet & Greet with SZA *Limited quantity, while supplies last

Head here to purchase tickets.

Photo: American Express UNSTAGED / SZA

SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American Express’ Unstaged Virtual Performance Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 1 day ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 3 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 3 days ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close