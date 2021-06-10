BAPE Rolls Out Its Latest Collection of BAPEX Type 1 Stainless Steel and Water-Resistant Timepieces

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A Bathing Ape has collaborated with other watch brands, like Swatch and Seiko, to release stylish limited edition timepieces. But BAPE has always enjoyed success its own line of popular BAPEX Type 1 watches, too, and that may have been the impetus for the trendy Japanese fashion house to roll out some new timepieces this year. The latest entry in the series is a trio of stainless steel, self-winding watches that are water-resistant up to 328 ft.

Enthusiasts can decide which watches bests suit their styles, with faces available in the colors of lavender, black, and sea green. Furthermore, the matching bezel can spin 360° in either direction around the face, which is well protected. Lastly, BAPE is proud to say the watch’s automatic movement ensures you will “always have time on your side” with its newest article of wristwear.

“The “BAPEX® TYPE 1″ to be released this time is designed with more precision, and it not only feels comfortable to wear but also uses sapphire glass to protect the board in various everyday situations,” reads BAPE’s press release. “The luminous display and perpetual mechanical movement keep time delicate and poetic.”

Each one of the latest BAPEX Type 1 watches is priced at $639, and they will be available online starting Saturday, June 12 as well as any one of the following 11 brick-and-mortar BAPE STORE® locations:

NEW YORK SOHO

NEW YORK MADISON AVENUE

LOS ANGELES

MIAMI

LONDON

PARIS

JAPAN

DUBAI

CHINA

MALAYSIA

KOREA

Check out our gallery below for a more close-up look at all three versions of the watch.

BAPEX® TYPE 1 Watch Collection [Detailed Photos] 12 photos Launch gallery BAPEX® TYPE 1 Watch Collection [Detailed Photos] 1. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 1 of 12 2. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 2 of 12 3. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 3 of 12 4. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 4 of 12 5. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 5 of 12 6. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 6 of 12 7. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 7 of 12 8. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 8 of 12 9. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 9 of 12 10. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 10 of 12 11. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 11 of 12 12. A BATHING APE BAPEX TYPE 1 Source:BAPE 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading BAPEX® TYPE 1 Watch Collection [Detailed Photos] BAPEX® TYPE 1 Watch Collection [Detailed Photos]

BAPE Rolls Out Its Latest Collection of BAPEX Type 1 Stainless Steel and Water-Resistant Timepieces was originally published on cassiuslife.com