LeBron James Rallies The Tune Squad In New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy” Trailer

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer 2

You won’t be seeing LeBron James in the NBA Finals this year, but he will still be on television and movie screens when Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives.

Ahead of its July 16 release, Warner Bros. has given us another look at LeBron James’ remix of Space Jam. In the second trailer for the highly-anticipated and at the same time polarizing movie, we get even more details on James’ adventure to save his son Dom (Cedric Joe), who has been captured by a rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

James must use his basketball talents and the help of the Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes to take on the Goon Squad comprised of AI-generated players modeled after real-life pro hoopers Anthony Davis, Klay Thomspon, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike in a high stakes basketball game. James and the Tune Squad must work together to save his family and the Looney Tunes gang, who AI-G Rhythm will delete if they don’t win the game.

The second trailer arrives on the heels of Nike announcing a new collection inspired by the film, including Bron’s 19th signature sneaker that James actually launched in the film. Sprayground also announced a new limited-edition bookbag. There was also some debate on whether Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny in the film, actually was a good fit for the role. We honestly don’t see the issue, but whatever.

Unlike the first movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy takes the Looney Tunes out of the cartoon world and brings them into the real world by making them look more realistic with the use of CGI. The second trailer puts that on full display.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max July 16. Peep the trailer below.

LeBron James Rallies The Tune Squad In New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy” Trailer  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Close