Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Clarks Originals and Levi’s Latest Collab Draws Inspiration from the 1980’s British Music Scene

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Levi's X Clarks Originals

Source: Levi’s X Clarks Originals / Levi’s X Clarks Originals

This year’s Spring/Summer Vintage Clothing collection from Levi’s, “Loose Fix,” honors the Madchester scene of 1980s Manchester, UK. With its jeans, tees, and sweatshirts, “Loose Fix” was lacking one thing, however: the footwear. And for that, Levi’s tapped British shoe manufacturer Clarks to round it out.

“When we were putting together the ‘Loose Fix’ collection, we thought it would be amazing to collaborate with Clarks to coincide with it,” said Paul O’Neill, Head Designer for Levi’s Vintage Clothing. The Irish-born O’Neill says the vibe of England’s second city during that era was a reason he attended university there, and he rocked his Clarks throughout the acid house days. “They were really big in Manchester in the ‘80s and throughout the UK. I’ve probably been wearing them myself for the last 30 years.”

Three iconic Clarks models were undertaken for the collection: the Desert Boot, the Weaver, and the Wallabee. Each model will retail for $260 but appear in their own unique colorways.

The Desert Boot, which is Clarks’ best-selling shoe of all time, will have a light blue suede upper contrasted with lavender shoelaces. Next, the “Loose Fix” version of the Weaver comes in a shade of sandy yellow with nubuck detail. Lastly, the hip-hop staple Wallabee shoe will have a pink suede and mauve shoelaces laces accented with a mauve nubuck trim. “It’s just a really old school approach to making shoes that are timeless, shoes people will always love,” O’Neill said. “These are all traditional Clarks shoes with a contemporary approach to color.”

Snag your own pair of shoes from the LVC x Clarks collection by checking out the Levi’s website, downloading the Levi’s app, or visiting specific Levi’s stores beginning June 11. And also, make sure to get a close-up look at the Levi’s x Clarks campaign photos below.

Levi's X Clarks Originals

Levi's X Clarks Originals' Manchester-Inspired Collection [Detailed Photos]

6 photos Launch gallery

Levi's X Clarks Originals' Manchester-Inspired Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Levi’s X Clarks Originals’ Manchester-Inspired Collection [Detailed Photos]

Levi's X Clarks Originals' Manchester-Inspired Collection [Detailed Photos]

Clarks Originals and Levi’s Latest Collab Draws Inspiration from the 1980’s British Music Scene  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 1 hour ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 17 hours ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 20 hours ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 21 hours ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 1 day ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 2 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 2 days ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close