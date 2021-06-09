Clarks Originals and Levi’s Latest Collab Draws Inspiration from the 1980’s British Music Scene

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Spring/Summer Vintage Clothing collection from Levi’s, “Loose Fix,” honors the Madchester scene of 1980s Manchester, UK. With its jeans, tees, and sweatshirts, “Loose Fix” was lacking one thing, however: the footwear. And for that, Levi’s tapped British shoe manufacturer Clarks to round it out.

“When we were putting together the ‘Loose Fix’ collection, we thought it would be amazing to collaborate with Clarks to coincide with it,” said Paul O’Neill, Head Designer for Levi’s Vintage Clothing. The Irish-born O’Neill says the vibe of England’s second city during that era was a reason he attended university there, and he rocked his Clarks throughout the acid house days. “They were really big in Manchester in the ‘80s and throughout the UK. I’ve probably been wearing them myself for the last 30 years.”

Three iconic Clarks models were undertaken for the collection: the Desert Boot, the Weaver, and the Wallabee. Each model will retail for $260 but appear in their own unique colorways.

The Desert Boot, which is Clarks’ best-selling shoe of all time, will have a light blue suede upper contrasted with lavender shoelaces. Next, the “Loose Fix” version of the Weaver comes in a shade of sandy yellow with nubuck detail. Lastly, the hip-hop staple Wallabee shoe will have a pink suede and mauve shoelaces laces accented with a mauve nubuck trim. “It’s just a really old school approach to making shoes that are timeless, shoes people will always love,” O’Neill said. “These are all traditional Clarks shoes with a contemporary approach to color.”

Snag your own pair of shoes from the LVC x Clarks collection by checking out the Levi’s website, downloading the Levi’s app, or visiting specific Levi’s stores beginning June 11. And also, make sure to get a close-up look at the Levi’s x Clarks campaign photos below.

