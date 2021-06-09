Style & Fashion
High-Heeled Crocs Are Officially A Thing Thanks To Balenciaga

Balenciaga, the 102-year old fashion house that raised $1 million for DMX’s funeral, collaborated with Crocs for a new line of funky footwear that was unveiled at their Spring 2022 presentation recently. The contrasting companies first teamed up for Paris Fashion Week 2017.

“Balenciaga Crocs 2.0, the second collaboration between the two brands, sees the classic clog made into pumps, boots, and platformed pool slides,” said the luxury retailer of its sophomore launch with 2021’s biggest comeback story in footwear.

“We were inspired by Crocs, and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation,” creative director Demna Gvasalia said to Vogue four years ago, after his first round of work with Crocs. “Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible, the question of taste is a very subjective value… At the end of the day, fashion is all about having fun.”

Vogue eventually found the duo’s first project to be “funny, freaky, and not exactly come-hither.” After that, however, Crocs experienced a resurgence and became a hit with celebs such as Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and The Roots’ drummer Questlove. Recently, a photo of Nicki Minaj wearing her own electric pink clogs sent a slew of fans in pursuit of their own pairs, which ended up crashing the Crocs website.

There has not yet been a release date or price given for Balenciaga Crocs 2.0, but its $850 predecessor was allegedly sold out before any information was given, so industry heads expect this new lineup to perform just the same.

Take a look at Balenciaga’s “Clones” Spring 2022 presentation, complete with deepfakes of New York-born artist Eliza Douglas and Demna Gvasalia’s spin on “The Hacker Project, [which is a] conceptual interpretations of Gucci’s recognizable signatures as Balenciaga products.”

