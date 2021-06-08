BlackTwitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Drop

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday with a Yeezy Gap drop, and the collaboration seems to be the talk of social media. The first item of the collection, a $200 blue nylon unisex puffer jacket (labeled the “RoundJacket”), sold out within a few hours of its debut. In Kanye’s song Spaceship from his ‘College Dropout’ album, he rapped about working for Gap and how it was difficult to make ends meet with so little pay. Years later, he collaborates with the popular brand to bring his unique design to their inventory and is slated to make millions off this collection.

Of course Twitter had their opinions about the first item of the Yeezy Gap collection (the “RoundJacket”). Some were here for the jacket, saying that it is the future of fashion and that they couldn’t wait to receive theirs. Others were not so keen about the first item of the Yeezy Gap collection, and of course they had to express their disdain. Check it out below.

Derek Guy is so excited about his Yeezy Gap “RoundJacket” that is willing to sport it in hot weather!

Atin isn’t feeling the fact that the jacket is $200. But hey, what did you expect from Kanye?

Apparently CD Denim Flow is in love with the unique jacket. He claims that this is the direction fashion is headed in, and he is pleading for a restock.

Hip City Reg is proud about his Yeezy Gap “RoundJacket” purchase. He is anxious to rock the blue color regardless of the fact that he will possibly resemble a blueberry.

Michael Matthews can’t wait to resemble Missy Elliot if and when the black version of the jacket drops!

A Mom and a Mic is not feeling the jacket. She believes it is unwearable and overpriced. Isn’t that most of Kanye’s designs though?

What are your thoughts on the Yeezy Gap drop? Will you be copping the “RoundJacket” when it is restocked? Are you looking forward to more items in this collection?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

