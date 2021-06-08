Celebrity News
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday

Except he acts 25.

It pays to have friends in high places. Meek Mill and Jay-Z gifted Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday.

As spotted on Rap-Up the long time owner of the New England Patriots football team got a big surprise for his 80th solar return. In a video posted to Meek Mill’s Instagram account Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is shown paying a visit to the executive’s home. In what seems to be a genuine surprise, Rubin brings Kraft to the front of the estate to reveal a baby blue Bentley Rolls Royce drop-top coupe. Rob’s reaction quickly turns from suspicion, doubt to joy in a matter of seconds.

“How the fudge did you get it, ’cause we couldn’t get it?” Kraft asks Rubin, who responded jokingly, “we have resources.” Rob walked up to the luxury vehicle and found a large greeting card on the windshield that read “Happy 80th Birthday R. Kraft”. On the inside he found a light hearted message of “Except you look 40 and act 25!” Meek’s caption made it clear that the gift was worth every penny. “Drop top bent for Kraft 💎💎💎💎💎 awwwwww lol hbd robert 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆” he wrote.

Kraft, Jay and Meek all formed a bond back in 2019 when they all joined forces to launch REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to change unfair laws and guidelines throughout the American criminal justice system.

You can see the video below.

