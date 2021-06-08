Style & Fashion
Sprayground Teams Up With ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ For Limited-Edition Backpack

You better move fast cause this bag is limited and will sell out quickly, so once it's gone, that's all folks.

Want to show your support for the LeBron James-led Tune Squad? Well, Sprayground has the accessory just for you. 

Sprayground announced a new limited-edition backpack that celebrates the Tune Squad from the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Aptly named the “Space Jam Shark Dribble,” the bag features the iconic shark mouth design that has become synonymous with Sprayground’s bags paired with some looney tune flavor by adding a colorful and vibrant design while featuring the Tune Squad members like Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Pork Pig, Taz The Tazmanian Devil, Daffy Duck plus the films new logo.

The bag keeps the practical yet extremely fashion-forward design that has made it a popular item among school kids and adults who are always on the go. Like previous models, there are specially designed compartments for cables, laptops, and other accessories to ensure your belongings are securely stowed away while you hit these recently re-opened streets.

The “Space Jam Shark Dribble” is part of Sprayground’s back-to-school collection and officially launches on June 13. You better move fast cause this bag is limited and will sell out quickly, so once it’s gone, that’s all folks. You will be able to pick up the bag via www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.

