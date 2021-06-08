Hot Spot: Teyana Taylor Reacts To Being Named The First Black Woman To Be Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
When Teyana Taylor isn’t too busy making new music, being a creative director, and being a mother of two, she can be as sexy as she wants to be. Maxim has named the Harlem native the Sexiest Woman Alive and she was beyond shocked. She encouraged fans to always let their true selves shine because even with her streetwear side, she was crowned the sexiest woman alive and the first black woman to do so.

Love and Hip-Hop is back for its 10th season with familiar faces along with some new ones. The Hot Spot also opens up about Tory Lanez coming back out into the public and Tiffany Haddish going on a book tour soon.

