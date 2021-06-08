Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is the first Black woman to be named as the sexiest woman alive by Maxim’s ‘Hot 100’ Issue, and the only thing most Teyana Taylor fans have to say is – what else is new? The rest of the world is finally catching on to what our culture already knew which is when it comes to sexy, Teyana Taylor is the prototype.

Sexy is not just a look. It’s a swagger, an attitude, and an aura, and Teyana Taylor has positively nailed all three of these characteristics. Yes her chiseled abs put her in a category of her own and her perfect rump, plumped breasts, and exotic looks (that are still all intact after two babies by the way) make men and women lust on her Instagram page, but Teyana Taylor’s sexy goes way beyond the physical. It lies in her uniqueness and her “around the way girl” vibe. It is in the fact that she moves to the tune of her own beat regardless of what society says. Whether she is rocking sweatpants or a two-piece thong bikini, she owns it. And those are just a few reasons why it is easy to dub Teyana Taylor the sexiest woman in the world.

Teyana Taylor was honored to receive this well-deserved title. The actress, choreographer, director, and recording artist took to Instagram to show her gratitude.

“ Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence.”

In the Maxim article, Teyana talks about career, family life, and aspirations. She was shot by Gilles Bensimon for this feature. Check out the article here.

