Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Will Smith shows love to the tennis superstar after her decision to leave the French Open.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
FRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-ROLAND GARROS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S SINGLES

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

When Naomi Osaka made the decision to drop out of the French Open on May 31, a contentious situation that had been brewing publicly for days became one of overwhelming love as many across the world voiced their support in defending her decision. One of the latest and biggest examples comes from the iconic entertainer Will Smith on social media.

After her decision, Smith wrote the Haitian and Japanese-American tennis star a touching and supporting letter stating,

“Hey Naomi, you are right. They are wrong! I am with you,” and posted it to his Instagram page along with a

selfie.

Osaka had previously announced that she wouldn’t attend French Open press conferences because she felt that it placed

undue pressure on players. After her first-round win, the two-time U.S. Open winner missed a post-match press conference, citing her anxiety. The tournament organizers decided to fine her $15,000, and issued a statement on May 30 declaring that if she missed more mandatory press conferences, that she would be expelled from the tournament at Roland-Garros. That prompted her to drop out.

Dealing with the fury of the public at their actions, French Open officials claimed that they unsuccessfully tried to reach out to her before her decision to leave.

In her statement of withdrawal, the 23-year-old star took time out to thank all of her fans for the overwhelming love and support. In the statement, she revealed that she had been dealing with mental health struggles since 2018, when she won her first U.S. Open Championship against Serena Williams in a highly-charged final. She also stated, “I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 15 hours ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 16 hours ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 17 hours ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 2 days ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close