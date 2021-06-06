Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about Ashanti – she’s going to go on vacation, get sexy bikini flicks off, and make us all live vicariously through her! Our good sis is always (and I mean always) on vacation and she ALWAYS looks good while doing it! Her IG page is full of photos from her many exotic vacations in places like Mexico, Antigua, and most recently, Nairobi and Miami which honestly took our travel envy to a whole new level.

Earlier this week (after dropping heat after heat on Instagram from her Kenyan vacation) she posted up in Miami and reminded us again why she’s forever our body goals. While headed for a night out, she stopped to take a quick flick wearing a colorful two-piece Versace outfit with green sandals. She wore her hair in a blunt bob and rocked blinged-out jewelry on both her wrists and her neck.

She then gave us an even better look at the full ‘fit when she shared this sexy video of herself to her IG. “Hey, friend!”

And what’s an Ashanti vacation without a bikini flick or two? In her true fashion, she shared this sexy pic to her IG page that had us all running to the gym. Rocking a white and gold suit by Bikini Crush Swimwear, the singer and actress looked like a true masterpiece as she posed in front of an exotic painting and showed off her killer curves. She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, matching sunnies, and a colorful cover-up.

And just because two is always better than one, she gave us another angle of herself wearing the now sold-out swimsuit. “Exotic aesthetic ” she captioned the photo to which fans replied with fire, heart, and heart emojis with one commenting, “Natural bodies fa ever winning .” We know that’s right!

As long as Ashanti keeps living her best life on vacation, we’re going to continue living vicariously through her IG page! Can’t want to see what heat she drops next!

