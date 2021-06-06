Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC TV Affiliates Party

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Clarence Williams III, an actor who gained fame playing Linc on the hit ABC series The Mod Squad in the 1970s, has died. He was 81.

Williams died of colon cancer on Friday (June 4), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was born in Harlem, New York and quickly gravitated towards the stage, earning a Tony nomination for his work in the three-person drama Slow Dance on the Killing Ground. Later, he would gain even larger fame in Black Hollywood with his portrayal of Prince’s father in 1984’s Purple Rain, the comedic leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in 1988’s I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and the drug lord Sampson in Dave Chappelle’s 1998 comedy, Half-Baked.

Williams also lent himself to horror, portraying a funeral director who ultimately transforms into the devil himself in 1995’s Tales From The Hood.

On The Mod Squad, Williams helped usher in counter-culture on television programming, starring alongside Peggy Lipton and Michael Cole. The show aired for five seasons and discussed timely issues such as anti-war protests, drug addiction, racism and more.

Born in 1939, Williams was the son of a musician Clay Williams and was raised by his grandparents: composer-pianist Clarence Williams and Eva Taylor.

Williams’ extensive filmography also included the films Hoodlum, American Gangster, Deep Cover and more.

Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 17 hours ago
06.06.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 2 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 3 days ago
06.05.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services, Tommy Boy Catalog Sold
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July
 3 days ago
06.05.21
15 items
Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 4 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 5 days ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 5 days ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 5 days ago
06.03.21
Photos
Close