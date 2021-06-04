Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Divorce is never an easy thing to deal with, and we can imagine it’s even harder to deal with when you’re in the public eye. That sentiment is pretty much a given in terms of the deteriorating marriage between “queen of the come-up” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the hip-hop Grinch — err, we mean hip-hop king!

As Kim wraps up the final season of her hit E! reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the media maven mommy of four has decided to use the platform to open up about the ending of her seven-year marriage with the rap veteran. Episode 11 aired last night (June 3), and the reality star spoke candidly about feelings of failure on her own part.

While completely sobbing in tears, Kim candidly spoke on feeling like a “loser” and “failure” because of her pending divorce from Kanye West, stating in the episode, “I think [Kanye] deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.” She went on to add, “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure that it’s like a third f***ing marriage, yea, I feel like a f***ing loser, but I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

As you may already know, the couple filed for divorce earlier this year back in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences for the split in court documents. Given the presence of young children in this matter, we just pray they get it right for the sake of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.

Peep the clip from Kimmy’s tear-filled confession on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians below:

