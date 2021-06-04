Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July

We're not sure we're ready for this one...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Anthony Bourdain left behind a documentary series about detroit. But will it be seen?

Source: Detroit Free Press / Getty

It’s been two years since the shocking death of beloved chef and fine culture cuisine connoisseur, Anthony Bourdain, and still his absence remains felt throughout the world as the man was one of the gourmet game’s premier icons as he taught us about humanity, diverse cultures, and of course, food.

Though it still feels a bit too soon, a new documentary centering around the life and impact that Anthony Bourdain left in his time on earth is set to drop dubbed ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. Directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), ROADRUNNER will feature the Parts Unknown star’s rise from kitchen chef to the revered worldwide culture savant who made his way into our homes, our kitchens and ultimately, our hearts.

Featuring friends and family sharing their thoughts on his legacy and experiences they’ve shared, ROADRUNNER is bound to be a heart-tugging tearjerker that will leave a mark on any hardcore Anthony Bourdain follower.

Check out the trailer for ROADRUNNER below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops on July 16.

Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 6 hours ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 20 hours ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 22 hours ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 1 day ago
06.05.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services, Tommy Boy Catalog Sold
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July
 1 day ago
06.05.21
15 items
Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 3 days ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 3 days ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close