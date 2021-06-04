Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team

The former president makes a visit to his former South Side stomping grounds and the future site of his presidential library.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ISRAEL-IRAN-NUCLEAR-AIPAC-OBAMA

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

The Chicago Southside Wolfpack youth football team got a surprise visitor to their practice that they’ll never forget –

former president Barack Obama.

“I told you I was coming by, coach! You didn’t believe me!” the former president and sports fan said, laughing.

The team, composed of boys aged eight to sixteen, plays in Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago. Part of the park where their field is located will soon become a part of the site where the Obama Presidential Center will be. Obama spoke to the players, cheerleaders and coaches to reassure them that they will always have a place to play. “To come here and stand in front of our kids and talk to them, he gave them hope,” Coach Ernest Radcliffe said. The Obama Foundation worked directly with the coaches to get them a new home close by. Obama spent time hanging out joking with the players, even meeting one who shared his first name.

“That was one of the biggest things that we said … we said we needed this because we call this our sanctuary, and we have to have this field,” Radcliffe said about his work with the former president and planners.

Former president Obama followed up this visit by dropping in on small businesses in the South Shore area, a stones’ throw from where he married former First Lady Michelle Obama. He listened in on a meeting with Obama Foundation advisers and a group of business owners at a cafe. “We want to make sure that the Obama Presidential Center does not operate in a silo and at the center supports local businesses in the community and the community at large,” said Tonya Rice, executive director, South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

At last word, groundbreaking on the site could take place in August with some preliminary work beforehand.

Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 6 hours ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 20 hours ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 22 hours ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 1 day ago
06.05.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services, Tommy Boy Catalog Sold
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July
 1 day ago
06.05.21
15 items
Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 3 days ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 3 days ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close