Calm App Offers To Pay Naomi Osaka’s Fine And Match Future Fines With Charitable Donations

“Mental health is health,” the company shared in a statement on Twitter. “To support Naomi Osaka’s decision to prioritize her mental health, Calm is donating $15,000 to @LaureusSport in France, an organization doing incredible work in the mental health space to transform the lives of young people through the power of sport.”

Following the uproar from Roland Garros, Nike, Mastercard, and a few other major sponsors spoke out in support of the 23-year-old tennis star. The sports apparel giant who inked a deal with Osaka back in 2019, shared a statement applauding her for following her decision to withdraw from the competition.

“Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience,” Nike said.

In 2019, Osaka became one of the first tennis players to join Mastercard’s stacked roster of global ambassadors. The company said in a statement that her “decision reminds us all how important it is to prioritize personal health and well-being.”

“We support her and admire her courage to address important issues, both on and off the court.” the company added.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

