Movies
Home

Seen ‘Em All? 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies Of All Time

Of the ten films, seven were released during the pandemic

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bird Box poster-2

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix has faced its fair share of competition over the last couple years. With the rise of platforms like HULU, Amazon Prime and Disney+, the popular streaming service has invested heavily in more original content to remain competitive.

|| RELATED: Netflix Announces ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel About The Black Queen Who Changed Everything ||

|| RELATED: Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Features Appearances From A$AP Rocky & Nas ||

Netflix recently updated its list of the top 10 most-watched movies on its platform. Leading its list is the 2020 action film Extraction. However, Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead, is quickly rising up the ranks, despite being released just two weeks ago.

The list is based on how many households watched each movie within the first four weeks they’re available. Of the ten movies, seven were released in March 2020 or later – which means people being stuck at home during the pandemic had a lot to do with most of the films being so widely viewed.

 

Netflix’s top 10 most watched movies are as follows:

1. Extraction – 99 Million

2. Bird Box – 89 Million

3. Spenser Confidential – 85 Million

4. 6 Underground – 83 Million

5. Murder Mystery – 83 Million

6. The Old Guard – 78 Million

7. Enola Holmes – 76 Million

8. Project Power – 75 Million

9. (tied) The Midnight Sky and Army of the Dead – 72 Million

*Army of the Dead is a projected number, since the movie is only a few weeks old.

The movie run continues as Netflix gears up for its summer releases: On June 18, Kevin Hart’s film Fatherhood will make its premiere. In the film, Hart plays a man who loses his wife shortly after childbirth and has to raise their newborn baby on his own.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

15 photos Launch gallery

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Continue reading Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

[caption id="attachment_3734598" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] May 21 is here: Which means the official start of Gemini Season! The third astrological sign in the zodiac, you may be interested to know that many of entertainment's biggest personalities belong to the Gemini family. || RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby || || RELATED: Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Racy Photos || Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits: Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors. To see if these traits match up with your favorite famous Geminis, check out the gallery below of celebrities born May 21 - June 20.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Seen ‘Em All? 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies Of All Time  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 1 hour ago
06.04.21
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 2 days ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
 3 days ago
06.02.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 3 days ago
06.02.21
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 4 days ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 5 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 5 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 6 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 6 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 6 days ago
05.31.21
Photos
Close