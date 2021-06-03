TRIED IT: AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The Protection It Needed

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this year, I learned the importance of having a good sunscreen in your possession. During a quick trip to Florida, I suffered from some of the worst skin damage ever. Up until that trip, I never paid much attention to sunscreen. Like some people, I walked around for years with unprotected skin during the spring and summer seasons. It took tender skin that hurt to the touch, for me to realize my melanin could get damaged by the sun.

During my trip to Florida, I spent all three days on the beach. Without protection, I laid out and caught the wickedest tan ever. I attempted to soothe my skin with Shea Butter, not fully understanding the severity of my burn. When I returned home, I was about 4 shades darker with skin that was blotchy and peeling.

I maintained that tan for approximately a month and a half. I kept my skin moisturized with Shea Butter, and watched my skin heal itself as the weeks went by. For my next trip, I’d do a better job at self-care and bring some sunscreen along. As the Universe would have it, I was gifted the AbsoluteJOI SPF sunscreen right before it was time for me to hop on the plane. This time around, I was taking my skin seriously.

It was important for me to use a brand that specialized in Black skincare. AbsoluteJOI is an inclusive beauty skincare line that was tested and developed by accomplished Black female physician, Dr. Anne Beal, M.D., M.P.H. Her goal was to address the skincare concerns of people with melanin-rich skin.

I received AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40. The light-weight formula is a nutrient-rich 2-in-1 tinted moisturizer specifically crafted for women of color for everyday use. What I love most about this product is that it doesn’t leave that pesky white film behind and it protects your skin while moisturizing it.

My skin experience was 1 billion times better during my recent trip to Miami. Using sunscreen prevent my skin from burning. This time around, my tan lasted for a week and a half instead of a month and a half. I also had minimal peeling.

I’m glad I got to sample AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen because I’ll definitely be including it to my daily routine. I can’t believe it took me this long to recognize the importance of protecting your skin. Now that I know, I’m going to do my part in maintaining healthy, youthful skin by applying sunscreen whenever I’m having fun in the sun.

