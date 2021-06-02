J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records and legendary music mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 1) to not only mourn the loss of his nephew who was shot and killed in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend but publicly declare he wasn’t idly sitting by and waiting for HPD to solve the case.

In the caption, J Prince issued a public service announcement to the city, calling on certain “real” individuals to take matters into their own hands.

“Houston We Have A Problem To Solve!” he wrote next to a photo of himself posing with his nephew. “There are a few renegade young punks, who went into one of my boys’ garage and shot my unarmed nephew in his heart and killed him. These clowns have no principles, with an “anybody can get it” type of attitude. I wish I could go back to the western days and put a “WANTED: DEAD OR ALIVE- MILLION DOLLAR REWARD” on them but that’s illegal, so I won’t do that.”

He continued, “To all the real ones in every hood in H-Town, let’s not wait on the police to solve every problem for us. We have legal rights that need to be exercised to protect. I have NO respect for you n*ggas around the world that call yourselves gangstas, killing unarmed, innocent people at nightclubs, homes, schools, malls, restaurants, churches or wherever! This is weak sh*t NOT gangsta!”

Prince was referring to an incident at Clé Houston on Monday morning (May 31) when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the club, shooting and killing one patron before an off-duty deputy who was working security opened fire, killing the gunman. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the club’s liquor license for seven days following the shooting.

“Real n*ggas around the world need to come together to deal with these bad apples,” Prince concluded. ” I wish immediate karma to all those who intentionally kill innocent people. Reap what you sow!”

