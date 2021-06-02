Television
Home

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty DeVille Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Paramount Plus Reboot

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Upcoming Reboot

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The upcoming Paramount+ reboot of classic Nickelodeon cartoon series Rugrats will be showing support to the LGBTQ community in a big way by turning one of the main adult characters into a proud lesbian.

Oh, and she’s single this time around too!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Announced in perfect timing for Pride Month, the gay parent in question will be Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille. This change doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to longtime fans of the show, as Betty was always depicted as a tomboy who definitely wore the pants in her relationship to “soft-spoken” Howie. Given her place as a single parent this time around, there’s no word yet on whether he’ll play a co-parenting role or be removed from the reboot altogether.

Here’s what openly queer actress Natalie Morales, who’ll be voicing Betty DeVille in the reboot, had to say about the changes in her character’s sexuality, via The A.V. Club:

“Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that,” she said.

“And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching ‘Rugrats’ and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future,” Morales added.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

This isn’t the only television show intended for children to go the gay route. Not too long ago we reported that The Proud Family reboot on Disney+ will introduce gay dads and give lead character Penny Proud an effeminate gay best friend played by E.J. Johnson. The fathers will be voiced by openly gay actors Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter, and anyone that’s seen Magic Johnson’s socialite son before knows that he’ll bring his own realness to the role.

Overall, it looks like a lot of these shows are understanding how different this new era is when it comes to discussing sexuality. Seeing Betty as a football fan that regularly, according to the official description of her character, “cracks jokes about her ex-girlfriends” is definitely something that we’re sure will usher in a more diverse audience.

As always, sound off with your thoughts on this topic!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Rugrats’ Mom Betty DeVille Will Be A Lesbian Single Parent In Paramount Plus Reboot  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 8 hours ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 13 hours ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 15 hours ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 18 hours ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 22 hours ago
06.02.21
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
 2 days ago
06.02.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 3 days ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 4 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 4 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Photos
Close